Middle Corridor is highly promising route, Giorgia Meloni

Ecological challenges are also standing in the spotlight. Now we are stepping up Aral Sea preservation and salvation efforts. It is our duty and we must to protect it. The Italian Climate Fund is an important instrument that could be used for the development of common projects, Giorgia Meloni said.

The Italy’s PM stressed Central Asia – Italy cooperation aimed at development of digital and physical infrastructure. She said in this context the Middle Corridor is considered as one of the highly promising and attractive routes.

She expressed confidence this initiative to develop this project launched in Samarkand with the support of the EU will become an important part of strategic cooperation and will make a significant contribution to the development of chain supplies and sustainably.