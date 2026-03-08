Microsoft unveils next-gen Xbox ‘Project Helix’

The announcement was made by Microsoft Gaming CEO Asha Sharma, who revealed that the new system will integrate both console and PC gaming ecosystems. Sharma said Project Helix will support “Xbox and PC games,” highlighting the company’s strategy of expanding beyond traditional console exclusivity.

The next generation of Xbox console: Project Helix pic.twitter.com/YQUrCgCb9J — Xbox (@Xbox) March 5, 2026

She also emphasized the system’s technical ambitions, noting that the device “will lead in performance.” The next Xbox has previously been described as a “very premium, very high end” product designed to deliver significantly improved performance compared with current consoles.

Industry reports indicate the console could launch around late 2027, roughly seven years after the release of the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S in 2020. The timeline aligns with the typical lifecycle of major gaming consoles and would place the device in direct competition with PlayStation 6.

However, global supply challenges affecting computer memory and chips could delay the launch. Rising demand for hardware used in artificial intelligence data centers has driven shortages and increased costs across the electronics industry.

Despite strong hardware capabilities, the current Xbox generation has struggled to match the sales of competitors such as PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch. Microsoft has increasingly focused on its subscription platform Xbox Game Pass and cross platform releases to reach wider audiences.

If Microsoft maintains this strategy, Project Helix could launch with access to a large library of both console and PC titles. Anticipated future releases potentially arriving on the platform include The Elder Scrolls VI, a new Halo entry, and other major next generation titles.

Earlier, in November 2025, Qazinform News Agency reported that the PlayStation 5 marked its fifth anniversary, with Sony celebrating the milestone of more than 84 million units sold worldwide since its launch in November 2020.