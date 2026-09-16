The agreement, announced on Wednesday, establishes legally enforceable protections covering student data, AI safety, transparency and school control over AI tools. US school districts can incorporate the safeguards into their Microsoft customer agreements, making them contractually enforceable.

Under the standard, student and educator data cannot be used to train AI models, sold or repurposed, while students cannot be tracked and schools retain control over how data is used, stored and deleted. AI systems must operate with human oversight and include safeguards against harmful or manipulative experiences. Parents and educators must receive clear information about how AI tools work, what data they collect and what protections are in place. Schools also retain control over when and how AI is used and can end agreements and seek damages from companies that violate the rules.

The standard focuses on three priorities: privacy, safety, and transparency and control.

AFT President Randi Weingarten said the agreement was intended to provide enforceable protections in the absence of meaningful federal and state rules governing AI in schools.

“This standard sets a high bar for child privacy and AI safety, and we’ll extend this agreement to every school district across the country,” Microsoft Vice Chair and President Brad Smith said.

The initiative follows measures adopted by New York City Public Schools and other education bodies to restrict younger students’ use of screens and AI. The AFT said similar frameworks have also been adopted by the Los Angeles Unified School District and the New York State United Teachers.

UFT President Michael Mulgrew, who leads the 200,000-member New York City AFT affiliate, said the agreement gives families and school districts greater control over AI tools and strengthens their ability to hold companies accountable.

In 2024, the AFT released nine core principles for using advanced technology in schools. The union also announced the creation of the National Academy for AI Instruction last year, which provides educators with training on the use and misuse of AI tools.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the educational program Echoes & Reflections had introduced EchoesConnect, an AI assistant for educators teaching Holocaust history to students in grades 6 through 12.