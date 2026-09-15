AI assistant launched in US to help teachers teach Holocaust history

The launch was announced on September 14. The tool helps educators develop lesson plans tailored to students’ ages and classroom needs, as well as prepare teaching materials on the subject.

Powered by ADL Ora, an AI assistant for school educators developed by the Anti-Defamation League, the new service uses a closed knowledge base rather than drawing on general-purpose AI resources. Its knowledge base comprises Echoes & Reflections curriculum materials and educational resources from three partner organizations: ADL, the USC Shoah Foundation and Yad Vashem.

According to its developers, this approach is intended to ensure historically accurate responses and reduce the risk of using inaccurate or biased information.

“Educators want to teach about the Holocaust accurately, but they don't always have the time or resources to feel confident,” said Ariel Behrman, ADL’s Vice President of Education.

She said the assistant would provide teachers with individualized support grounded in trusted materials, complementing the educational work Echoes & Reflections has carried out for more than 20 years.

The tool is designed both for educators preparing their first lessons on the Holocaust and for those seeking to expand an existing curriculum. It is available to teachers across the United States.

According to the organization, Echoes & Reflections programs reach more than 20,000 educators annually, while its website offering open-access educational resources attracts more than 600,000 visitors a year.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Switzerland’s Federal Intelligence Service had published its archival file on Nazi doctor Josef Mengele, which had been subject to access restrictions until the end of 2071.