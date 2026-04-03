15% of Americans would work for an AI boss, new study

The survey shows that use of AI is rising across a range of everyday activities. More than half of Americans, 51%, say they have used AI to research topics they are curious about, up from 37% a year earlier. Around 28% say they have used AI to write something for them, while 27% have used it for school or work projects and the same share for data analysis.

AI is also being used to create images by 24% of respondents, while 20% say they have sought medical advice from it and 15% have asked for personal advice. Only 5% say they have used AI for companionship. Meanwhile, the share of Americans who say they have never used AI has fallen to 27%.

Despite the growing use of the technology, trust remains low. About 3 quarters of Americans say they trust information produced by AI either hardly ever or only some of the time. Just 21% say they trust it most of the time or almost all the time.

Many Americans also say they feel uneasy about how fast the technology is developing. Slightly more than half, 51%, believe AI is advancing faster than they expected. Only 8% think progress is slower than they anticipated.

Concerns appear to outweigh enthusiasm. About 62% say they are not excited about AI, while only 35% say they feel excited. At the same time, 80% say they are concerned about its impact.

A growing share of Americans believe AI may bring more harm than benefit in everyday life. The poll found that 55% think the technology will do more harm than good in their daily lives, compared with 34% who think it will do more good than harm.

Skepticism is even stronger when it comes to education. Nearly two thirds of Americans, 64%, believe AI will do more harm than good in schools and learning.

Views on health care are more evenly split. About 45% say AI will do more harm than good in that field, while 43% believe it could do more good than harm.

Even when presented with a scenario where AI could read medical scans more accurately than humans, most people still want human involvement. The poll found that 81% would prefer a combination of AI and a human opinion, while only 3% would rely solely on AI.

Jobs remain one of the biggest worries. 7 in 10 Americans believe advances in AI will reduce the number of job opportunities, while only 7% think it will increase them. Younger Americans are the most pessimistic. Among Gen Z respondents, 81% expect AI to lead to fewer jobs.

At the same time, many workers are less worried about their own positions. About 30% of employed Americans say they are concerned that AI could make their job obsolete, while 69% say they are not very concerned or not concerned at all.

80% of Americans would be unwilling to have a job where their direct supervisor was an AI program that assigned their tasks and schedules, while 15% would be willing.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that a new report suggests that AI had not yet caused widespread job losses, although early signs indicate it may be affecting hiring for some younger workers.