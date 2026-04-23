Microsoft to invest $18 billion in Australia’s AI sector

The initiative was unveiled by CEO Satya Nadella during his visit to Australia alongside Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

According to the company, the project will run through 2029 and will focus on several key areas, including expanding cloud and AI computing capacity, strengthening national cybersecurity, and developing AI-related skills among the population.

As part of the program, Microsoft plans to significantly scale up its Azure AI infrastructure, deploy advanced computing technologies, and expand its network of data centers across the country. The company will also cooperate with the Australian AI Safety Institute to ensure the safe and responsible deployment of AI technologies.

Particular attention will be given to protecting critical infrastructure. Cooperation with government agencies will be intensified, and the Cyber Shield program will be expanded to enhance the resilience of public systems against cyber threats.

Microsoft also aims to train up to three million Australians in AI skills by 2028 to help accelerate workforce adaptation to the digital economy.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Microsoft plans to invest around $10 billion in AI and cloud infrastructure development in Japan.