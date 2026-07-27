Microsoft moves to end pirated Windows activations

The move marks another step in the company's efforts to strengthen Windows licensing security and make unauthorized activation methods increasingly difficult to use.

The new KMS Hardware Secured system will use TPM-based attestation to verify the identity and integrity of the server managing activation requests. The process will confirm that the host is a legitimate device and has not been altered or compromised.

"As Windows security continues to evolve, trusted activation infrastructure will play an increasingly important role," Microsoft said. "KMS Hardware Secured helps position your environment for the future while aligning with Microsoft's continued investment in hardware-rooted trust."

Microsoft plans to begin displaying readiness notifications in Windows Server 2025 from August 2026, giving system administrators time to examine and update their activation infrastructure.

TPM-based attestation is expected to become mandatory for KMS activation with the next major Windows Server release. Microsoft has not yet announced the release date.

The change is intended primarily for corporate and institutional customers using Windows volume licensing. It could also make it more difficult to operate unauthorised activation servers that imitate Microsoft's KMS infrastructure.

TPM is a specialised security component that stores cryptographic information and helps verify that a device's hardware, firmware and operating system have not been tampered with.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Microsoft would eliminate about 4,800 jobs, or nearly 2.1% of its global workforce, as part of a broader corporate transformation aimed at aligning resources with the company's strategic priorities, according to a message from Executive Vice President and Chief People Officer Amy Coleman to employees.