Microsoft issues alert to businesses, governments about server software attack

In an alert issued on Saturday, Microsoft said the vulnerabilities apply only to SharePoint servers used within organisations. It said that SharePoint Online in Microsoft 365, which is in the cloud, was not hit by the attacks.

"We've been coordinating closely with CISA, DOD Cyber Defence Command and key cybersecurity partners globally throughout our response," a Microsoft spokesperson said, adding that the company had issued security updates and urged customers to install them immediately.

Earlier it was reported that Microsoft unveiled AI agents to strengthen cyber defenses.