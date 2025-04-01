Microbes could help combat climate change

In recent years, microbial technologies have attracted growing interest from researchers and entrepreneurs worldwide due to their potential in combating climate change, pollution, and biodiversity loss. However, despite significant advancements, their role remains underrepresented in international initiatives, including UN climate and biodiversity conferences.

Microbes are an essential part of Earth's ecosystem. They contribute to oxygen production, carbon dioxide absorption, waste processing, and the restoration of polluted environments. Advances in genomics and bioengineering have enabled scientists to explore new ways to harness microbes in solving critical global issues.

Production of eco-friendly products. Companies like LanzaTech and NatureWorks are already successfully using microbes to produce aviation fuel, bioplastics, and polymers from industrial waste and plant-based substrates.

Pollution cleanup. The French company Carbios has developed an enzyme capable of breaking down and recycling polyethylene terephthalate (PET), one of the most common single-use plastics, while American firms are implementing technologies that use bacteria to convert methane into usable resources.

Sustainable agriculture. Microbial biofertilizers can serve as an alternative to chemical fertilizers, reducing carbon emissions and preventing water pollution.

Although microbial technologies have shown high efficiency in laboratory settings, large-scale deployment faces several obstacles:

- The introduction of bacteria into ecosystems requires strict oversight, including monitoring their environmental impact.

- The high costs of research, development, and production demand significant investment, though market projections indicate rapidly growing interest in biofertilizers and microbial biofuels.

The successful development of microbial technologies requires collaboration between scientists, businesses, and governments. Implementing microbial solutions can not only reduce the carbon footprint but also drive the growth of new economic sectors. According to market projections, the global biofertilizer market is expected to grow from $1.59 billion in 2025 to $4.71 billion by 2034, while the microbial aviation fuel market could grow from $900 million in 2024 to $64.1 billion by 2034.

However, it is important to recognize that microbial technologies are not a standalone solution. They must be integrated with renewable energy sources to build a sustainable bioeconomy.

Earlier, Kazinform News Agency reported that nearly half of the planet's glaciers could vanish, even if global warming is limited to 1.5°C.