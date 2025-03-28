Not just frozen water: Why glaciers matter more than ever

By 2100, nearly half of the planet's glaciers could vanish, even if global warming is limited to 1.5°C. Some countries, such as Venezuela and Slovenia, have already lost all their glaciers. In response to this concerning trend, the United Nations has declared 2025 the International Year of Glacier Preservation.

Modern methods to combat glacier melting include:

- Spreading microscopic glass spheres to increase the ice's reflectivity. While experiments have shown that this method delays melting, it simultaneously blocks sunlight, disrupting the ecosystem of microorganisms.

- Covering glaciers with specialized geotextiles, which reduce melting by 50–70% per year. However, these materials release microplastics, which accumulate in surrounding ecosystems.

- Artificially inducing precipitation through cloud seeding, which preliminary data suggests helps generate new ice. Nevertheless, the high cost and limited availability of water make this method challenging to scale up effectively.

The fragile ecosystem of glaciers

Glaciers are not only reservoirs of freshwater but also intricate ecosystems. Their microbiome includes microorganisms uniquely adapted to extreme conditions, capable of accumulating pollutants and even producing antibiotics. Any intervention in glacier ecosystems risks disrupting their delicate balance, which could negatively impact water quality and downstream ecosystems.

Scientists emphasize the need for strict, science-based regulations to evaluate the effectiveness and safety of technological solutions. Key proposals include:

1. Conducting laboratory research to assess the ecotoxicity of materials.

2. Carrying out field tests on small glacier areas.

3. Modeling and scaling up successful solutions while accounting for economic efficiency and ecological risks.

Implementing these measures requires interdisciplinary teams and the active involvement of local communities. Researchers also highlight the importance of independent project evaluations and avoiding profit-driven approaches that could harm the environment.

Earlier, Kazinform News Agency reported that researchers had recorded a sharp acceleration in the rate of formation, total length and volume of large fractures in the Greenland ice sheet between 2016 and 2021.