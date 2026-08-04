MDHHS said both individuals had significant underlying health conditions that may have been worsened by cyclosporiasis and dehydration.

"Cyclosporiasis is generally not a life-threatening illness. Death resulting from cyclosporiasis is uncommon in the United States," the department said.

Michigan has recorded 11,234 cases since the outbreak began in late June, compared with about 50 cases typically reported in an entire year. As of July 30, 193 people had been hospitalized. The highest case numbers have been reported in Wayne, Washtenaw, Oakland and Ingham counties.

State health officials believe the outbreak has likely peaked, noting that a recent increase in reported cases was largely due to a reporting backlog rather than a new surge in infections. Investigators continue to suspect lettuce or other salad greens as the source but have not identified a specific grower or supplier.

MDHHS advises restaurants and commercial kitchens to purchase whole heads of lettuce instead of prewashed bagged greens, discard the outer leaves and thoroughly rinse the remainder under running water. Leafy greens that can be cooked should be cooked whenever possible.

Cyclosporiasis is caused by the Cyclospora parasite and commonly causes watery diarrhea, fatigue, nausea, abdominal cramps and loss of appetite. The illness is treatable with antibiotics, and health officials urge anyone experiencing persistent diarrhea to seek medical attention.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Uganda had declared the country Ebola-free after successfully containing its latest outbreak, even as Ebola infections continued to surge in neighboring Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).