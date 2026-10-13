Michael Jordan jersey sells for $14 million

According to Hunt Auctions, collector Ron Firman purchased the jersey in a private sale. The price is also the second-highest ever paid for a game-worn jersey in any sport.

Jordan wore the red Chicago Bulls Road jersey in Game 2 of the Finals against the Utah Jazz on June 5, 1998. The Bulls won 93-88, with Jordan scoring 37 points to help his team level the series after losing the opening game.

The jersey dates from Jordan’s final season with the Chicago Bulls, known as “The Last Dance.” Experts at MeiGray Authentication and SIA Authentication confirmed that he wore it in Game 2 by matching it to photographs from the game. It also bears Jordan’s autograph, authenticated by Upper Deck.

The original owner purchased the jersey directly from the Chicago Bulls. Its provenance is supported by several surviving letters, including one written in 2003 by club representative Jeff Schultz.

Another jersey Jordan wore in Game 3 of the same Finals sold at auction on September 29, 2026, for $12.26 million.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that a jersey worn by Pele in the 1958 World Cup final sold for $4.9 million at a Sotheby’s auction in New York.