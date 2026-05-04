Michael Daniel to head Kazakh Aviation Administration

Michael Daniel holds a degree in Aeronautics from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, the US.

He has over 40 years of experience in civil aviation.

He began his career at the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), held key positions, including flight operations inspector, aircraft certification specialist, head of flight safety, and senior manager for international programs and policy.

He has extensive international experience, headed the FAA offices in Singapore and Beijing (2006–2009), overseeing foreign repair stations and conducting global safety assessments.

Throughout the years, he chaired international initiatives such as the APEC transport safety working group, and collaborated with the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

To note, one of his main priorities will be opening direct flights between Kazakhstan and the United States.

As earlier reported, Kazakhstan will set up international aviation university.