Michael B. Jordan beats Timothée Chalamet at Actor Awards 2026

The event took place in Los Angeles and became the final major indicator ahead of the Academy Awards. The winners are traditionally selected by actors themselves, members of the SAG-AFTRA union.

In the Best Actor category, Michael B. Jordan won for his role in Sinners. Jessie Buckley was named Best Actress for her leading performance in Hamnet.

The award for Best Supporting Actress went to Amy Madigan for her role in Weapons, while Sean Penn won Best Supporting Actor for One Battle After Another.

Sinners received the award for Best Film Ensemble Cast. In the television categories, The Pitt was named Best Drama Series Ensemble, while The Studio won in the comedy category.

Among individual TV awards, Noah Wyle was recognized as Best Actor in a Drama Series, while Keri Russell won Best Actress in a Drama Series. Seth Rogen and deceased Catherine O'Hara took top honors in the comedy acting categories.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the BAFTA Film Awards 2026 ceremony was held in London, where One Battle After Another emerged as the main winner of the evening, taking several top honors, including Best Film and Best Director.