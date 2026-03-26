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    Kazakh and Iranian foreign ministers mull over Middle East situation

    22:12, 26 March 2026

    Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, Yermek Kosherbayev, held a telephone conversation with his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araghchi, Qazinform News Agency has learned from the Kazakh MFA press service.

    Kazakh and Iranian foreign ministers mull over Middle East situation
    Photo source: gov.kz

    The Ministers discussed the current situation in the Middle East and exchanged views on the main issues of the bilateral cooperation.

    During the conversation, Minister Kosherbayev expressed concern over the situation around Iran and confirmed Kazakhstan’s readiness to provide a venue for holding peace negotiations in the city of Turkistan, as previously stated by the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

    In addition, the sides agreed to continue the dialogue on relevant issues of the bilateral relations.

    Earlier, Kazakh and UAE FMs discussed regional developments over the phone.

    Kazakhstan and Iran Ministry of Foreign Affairs Iran Middle East situation Government of Kazakhstan Diplomacy Foreign policy Middle East World News
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
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