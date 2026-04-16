MFA says oil and gas giants Shell and BP to maintain presence in Kazakhstan

Issetov dismissed February reports of giant Shell leaving the Kazakhstani market, saying that they were not backed up during the talks at the level of foreign ministers in London.

Additionally, the information was released in March that the Energy Ministry and Shell had concluded a new contract on geological exploration in Aktobe region, set to run until 2032. All of this indicates that Shell remains present in Kazakhstan and seeks to continue its operations, said the deputy foreign minister.

As for BP, Issetov said the company is also ramping up its operations in the country.

It has been recently reported that KazMunayGas and BP finalized an exploration contract for the site in Mangistau region. That is, BP is reinstating its presence, ending its temporary absence in Kazakhstan, he said.

Issetov added Kazakhstan’s dialogue with international partners focuses not only on securing investments but also expanding cooperation, including in technology, personnel training, and localizing high value-added manufacturing.

Earlier, Qazinform reported UK universities are to open their branches in Kazakhstan.