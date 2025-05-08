MFA: Issue of evacuating Kazakhstani nationals from India and Pakistan not on agenda now

According to him, the citizens of Kazakhstan are staying now in both countries.

“As far as I know, there are more [Kazakhstani citizens - edit] in Pakistan than in India. These are the citizens registered by the Consular Service. They are in constant contact with our embassy. Since there is no full-fledged war there, there have been isolated strikes on border areas, so the question on their evacuation is not on agenda now,” he said.

The Vice Foreign Minister also explained how the armed conflict may impact Kazakhstan.

“I think, of course, it will impact, but not to such an extent, because our southern routes through India and Pakistan are not so developed. I still hope that this conflict will be resolved peacefully, through diplomacy,” he stressed.

Earlier, after the Pahalgam terrorist attack that killed 26 people, Indian and Pakistani embassies in Kazakhstan shared official statements outlining their positions on the incident and its broader implications.