MFA advices Kazakhstanis to reconsider travel plans to Middle East

Amid rapidly deteriorating military-political situation in the Middle East, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan strongly advices nationals of Kazakhstan to reconsider their travel plans to the Middle East countries. A comprehensive assessment of the situation and potential risks is underway; coordination activities are being carried out with government agencies and foreign partners concerned, reads the statement.

A number of the countries in the Middle East imposed temporary restrictions on the use of their airspace, leading to flight cancellations and delays.

In this regard, the Foreign Ministry recommends Kazakhstani nationals, staying in the Middle East, especially in Qatar and the UAE, to exercise vigilance and follow strictly all precautionary measures of the local authorities; avoid mass events and keep away from military facilities; closely follow information, distributed by official bodies of host countries and foreign institutions of Kazakhstan; regularly check the status of booked flights and possible routes out; keep in touch with the embassies of Kazakhstan.

All of the Ministry’s diplomatic institutions in the Middle East countries operate as usual, constantly monitoring developments and providing round-the-clock consular and legal assistance to Kazakhstani nationals, says the statement.

As reported previously, US President Donald Trump announced an immediate ceasefire between Iran and Israel in a social media post, declaring an end to what he called “The 12 day war”.