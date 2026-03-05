MFA: 2,463 Kazakh nationals evacuated from Middle East
22:18, 5 March 2026
On March 5, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan released the latest data regarding the evacuation of compatriots from the Middle East conflict zone, Qazinform News Agency reports.
"As of today, 2,463 citizens of the Republic of Kazakhstan have been evacuated from Middle Eastern countries," the MFA press service stated.
Earlier, Qazinform reported that over 2,111 citizens returned home as Kazakhstan continues repatriation flights from the region. Five flights carrying 851 passengers by Air Astana and FlyDubai arrived in Kazakhstan overnight on March 4–5.