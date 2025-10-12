At least 41 dead, dozens missing in Mexico floods, landslides

Around 10,000 soldiers have been deployed, using boats, helicopters and excavators to clear roads, rescue stranded residents and deliver food to affected communities. Many villages remain cut off and aid workers are still struggling to reach them.

Meteorologists have warned that further rainfall is expected. With the soil already saturated, the risk of additional landslides is rising.

The hardest-hit areas are in the eastern and central states of Veracruz, Hidalgo, Puebla, Querétaro and San Luis Potosí. Tens of thousands of homes, clinics, schools, roads and bridges have been damaged.

Most fatalities so far have been reported in Veracruz and Hidalgo, while deaths have also been confirmed in Puebla and Querétaro. San Luis Potosí suffered widespread damage but no casualties.