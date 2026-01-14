BTS announce release of fifth album and world tour

The announcement was made by the group’s label BigHit Music. The new release will be BTS’ first album in three years and nine months.

The album features 14 tracks and, according to the label, represents an open and heartfelt conversation with ARMY, the group’s fans who have long awaited BTS’ return as a full lineup.

Following the album’s release, BTS will embark on a world tour. The tour will begin in April 2026 in South Korea and run through March 2027. All seven members will take part in the tour: RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook.

Album pre-orders will open on January 16. The official release is scheduled for March 20, 2026.

Photo credit: BTS

Meanwhile, industry analysts estimate that BTS’ comeback could have a significant economic impact. According to music publication Billboard, combined revenues from the concert tour, album sales, merchandise, licensing and streaming could exceed $1 billion within 12 months of the group’s return.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that BTS member Jimin released his second solo album Muse in July 2024. The release took place while the artist was serving his mandatory military service in South Korea.