Mexico moves toward 40-hour workweek by 2030

The reform, introduced by President Claudia Sheinbaum in December, will cut two hours per year starting in 2026 and is expected to benefit 13.4 million workers countrywide.

Out of 500 deputies, 469 voted in favour of the broad outline of the bill, and none opposed it. Its specific terms were then backed by 411 votes. Critics warn that the reduction will be offset by increases to the overtime hours allowed.

According to the World Bank, Mexico has Latin America’s second-largest economy, with a gross domestic product of about $1.86 trillion.

However, critics argue that Mexico suffers from the worst work‑life balance among OECD nations, with employees averaging more than 2,226 hours of work annually

The bill must still be ratified by two-thirds of state legislatures.

Meanwhile, Argentina is moving in the opposite direction, with President Javier Milei proposing 12-hour workdays and limits on overtime pay.

