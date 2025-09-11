Mexico gas tanker explosion kills 3, injures over 70

The crash of the truck carrying more than 49,500 liters of gasoline on a major highway sent flames and smoke billowing over the south of the capital.

Mexico City Mayor Clara Brugada called the explosion an “emergency” that burned nearly 30 vehicles and left 19 of those injured in grave condition, including the driver of the truck. Among those injured were a baby and a 2-year-old child.

Gas tanker explodes in #MexicoCity

A tanker truck blew up in the Iztapalapa district, injuring 57 people, according to city head Clara Brugada. pic.twitter.com/TG0AhX2qFz — Uncensored News (@Uncensorednewsw) September 11, 2025

Brugada said prosecutors were investigating, but it appeared that the truck exploded after it tipped over on the highway.

President Claudia Sheinbaum extended her condolences to the families of victims and those injured via X (former Twitter) and thanked emergency-rescue teams for their work.

Externamos nuestra solidaridad y apoyo a los familiares de tres personas lamentablemente fallecidas y los lesionados, derivado de la explosión de una pipa en Iztapalapa.



La Coordinación Nacional de Protección Civil, Guardia Nacional, Secretaría de la Defensa y la red de… — Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo (@Claudiashein) September 11, 2025

Earlier it was reported that at least 10 people were killed and over 40 others injured when a double-deck passenger bus was hit by a freight train in central Mexico on Monday.