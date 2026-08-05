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    Mexico dismantles four illegal oil refineries

    13:51, 5 August 2026

    Mexican authorities said on Tuesday they dismantled four clandestine oil refineries and seized almost one million litres (6,300 barrels) of petroleum derivatives, WAM reported.

    Mexico dismantles four illegal oil refineries
    Photo credit: Wikipedia

    These illegal processing centres were located in the central states of San Luis Potosi, Hidalgo and Morelos.

    For years, organised crime gangs in Mexico have engaged in fuel smuggling, siphoning hydrocarbons from the pipelines and installations of the partially state-owned oil company Pemex.

    Smuggling cost Pemex around US$530 million in the first half of 2026, 20 percent more than in the same period last year.

    Earlier, ExxonMobil confirmed its intention to maintain a long-term presence in Kazakhstan's oil and gas industry.

    Oil and Gas World News Mexico
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
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