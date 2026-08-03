ExxonMobil plans long-term presence in Kazakhstan’s oil and gas sector

The sides discussed the relevant issues of cooperation and progress of implementation of joint oil and gas projects, as well as the prospects for expanding investment interaction.

Photo credit: primeminister.kz.

Bektenov highlighted Exxon Mobil’s contribution to strengthening the potential of Kazakhstan’s oil and gas sector, saying that the Kazakh Government is interested in enhancing mutually beneficial ties, in successful implementation of existing projects and creation of new opportunities for cooperation.

Dan Ammann presented ExxonMobil's plans for future operations in Kazakhstan and confirmed the company's intention to maintain a long-term presence in the country's oil and gas industry.

The meeting focused on the issues related to the implementation of modern technologies, improving the efficiency of production processes, and advancing geological exploration activities.

Following the meeting, the parties reaffirmed their commitment to continue working together in key areas of collaboration.

Earlier, it was reported that KazMunayGas and Eni launched first power generation from gas-fired plant at Zhanaozen hybrid energy facility.