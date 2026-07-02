Mexico City World Cup celebrations leave four dead

Three people, including two women aged 19 and 48 and a 44-year-old man, died from asphyxiation. A 30-year-old man, hospitalized earlier after an epileptic seizure and gastrointestinal bleeding, later died from cardiorespiratory arrest.

Mayor Clara Brugada expressed condolences and pledged full support for the victims’ families. She emphasized that the city would provide both institutional and humanitarian assistance.

Up to 1.4 million people gathered, with most converging at the Angel of Independence, a historic landmark in the city center.

Health authorities reported 1,615 people received medical attention, with dozens hospitalized.

In Baja California, a 44-year-old man was killed after his vehicle struck a supporter while fans were shaking his truck. He was allegedly attacked by the crowd.

Earlier, Qazinform reported the fifteenth day of the FIFA World Cup delivered history, drama and major qualification decisions, as Ecuador stunned Germany, Côte d'Ivoire reached the knockout stage for the first time, and Japan, the Netherlands and Sweden advanced from Group F.