Mets issued weather forecast for Kazakhstan for Wednesday

Rains and hail are expected to batter the country’s west and north. High winds are forecast to sweep throughout Kazakhstan, with dust storms predicted for the west and south.

Fog is reported to blanket the west and north of Kazakhstan in the morning and at night.

Aktobe, Kostanay, Ulytau, Almaty, Zhetysu, Mangistau and Kyzylorda regions are set to brace for scorching heat with mercury standing at 35-40 degrees Celsius.

The fire threat remains high in Almaty, Zhetysu, West Kazakhstan, Ulytau, Karaganda, Atyrau, Aktobe, East Kazakhstan, and Abai regions.

Earlier, it was reported what the weather would be like on Tuesday.