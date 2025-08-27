EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Mets issued weather forecast for Kazakhstan for Wednesday

    07:10, 27 August 2025

    Kazhydromet issued a weather forecast for Kazakhstan for Wednesday, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Mets issued weather forecast for Kazakhstan for Wednesday
    Photo credit: Alexandr Pavskiy/ Kazinform

    Rains and hail are expected to batter the country’s west and north. High winds are forecast to sweep throughout Kazakhstan, with dust storms predicted for the west and south.

    Fog is reported to blanket the west and north of Kazakhstan in the morning and at night.

    Aktobe, Kostanay, Ulytau, Almaty, Zhetysu, Mangistau and Kyzylorda regions are set to brace for scorching heat with mercury standing at 35-40 degrees Celsius.

    The fire threat remains high in Almaty, Zhetysu, West Kazakhstan, Ulytau, Karaganda, Atyrau, Aktobe, East Kazakhstan, and Abai regions.

    Earlier, it was reported what the weather would be like on Tuesday. 

    Weather in Kazakhstan Wind rains Fog
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All