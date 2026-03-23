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    Mets issue weather forecast for Kazakh capital for 3 days ahead

    01:36, 23 March 2026

    Kazhydromet released a weather forecast for the cities of Astana, Almaty and Shymkent for March 23-25, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Mets issue weather forecast for Kazakh capital for 3 days ahead
    Photo credit: Kazinform

    Astana will brace for fog, south-west and west wind at night. Nighttime air temperature is expected to stand at -7...-9 degrees Celisus, and +2...+4 degrees Celsius during the day on March 23 and reach +7...+9 degrees Celsius on March 25.

    It will rain in Almaty on March 23-24. Mercury will read +15...+17 degrees Celsius during the day.

    Heavy rain will grip Shymkent tomorrow. Air temperature will be +17...+19 degrees Celsius tomorrow and raise up to +23...+25 degrees Celsius.

    Weather Weather in Kazakhstan Astana Almaty Shymkent rains Wind
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
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