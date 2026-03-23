Mets issue weather forecast for Kazakh capital for 3 days ahead

Astana will brace for fog, south-west and west wind at night. Nighttime air temperature is expected to stand at -7...-9 degrees Celisus, and +2...+4 degrees Celsius during the day on March 23 and reach +7...+9 degrees Celsius on March 25.

It will rain in Almaty on March 23-24. Mercury will read +15...+17 degrees Celsius during the day.

Heavy rain will grip Shymkent tomorrow. Air temperature will be +17...+19 degrees Celsius tomorrow and raise up to +23...+25 degrees Celsius.