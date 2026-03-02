Mets issue 3-day weather forecast for Kazakhstan

The Mets reported on Monday that northwestern cyclone is to bring precipitation, including rain and snow, as well as blizzard and black ice.

Heavy precipitation, mostly rain, is forecast for the south and southeast of the country on March 4, reads the report from Kazhydromet.

The country is also to brace for strong wind, fog in the nighttime and morning, as well as gradual increase in air temperature.

