    Mets issue 3-day weather forecast for Kazakhstan

    12:07, 2 March 2026

    The National Met Office Kazhydromet has provided the latest weather forecast for Kazakhstan for the next three days, March 3-5, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Photo credit: freepik.com

    The Mets reported on Monday that northwestern cyclone is to bring precipitation, including rain and snow, as well as blizzard and black ice.

    Heavy precipitation, mostly rain, is forecast for the south and southeast of the country on March 4, reads the report from Kazhydromet.

    The country is also to brace for strong wind, fog in the nighttime and morning, as well as gradual increase in air temperature.

    Earlier, Qazinform informed what the weather will be like in Kazakhstan on March 2. 

