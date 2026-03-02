EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Kazakhstan weather forecast for Mar 2

    03:14, 2 March 2026

    A cyclone and associated atmospheric frontal systems will determine weather conditions across most of Kazakhstan, bringing rain and snow, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Kazakhstan weather forecast for Mar 2
    Photo credit: Pexels

    Snowfall  is expected in northern regions.

    Only central and eastern parts will see no precipitation under the impact of anticyclone ridge.

    Strong winds are forecast countrywide.

    Ground blizzards are predicted in the west, north, and mountainous areas of the south, along with fog and icy conditions. 

     

     

     

     

    Weather Regions Kazakhstan Kazhydromet
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All