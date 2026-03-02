Kazakhstan weather forecast for Mar 2
03:14, 2 March 2026
A cyclone and associated atmospheric frontal systems will determine weather conditions across most of Kazakhstan, bringing rain and snow, Qazinform News Agency reports.
Snowfall is expected in northern regions.
Only central and eastern parts will see no precipitation under the impact of anticyclone ridge.
Strong winds are forecast countrywide.
Ground blizzards are predicted in the west, north, and mountainous areas of the south, along with fog and icy conditions.