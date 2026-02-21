EN
    Meteorological disaster emergency response launched in China

    17:19, 21 February 2026

    Chinese authorities launched a Level-IV emergency response for major meteorological disasters, Xinhua reported.

    A village in Turgun Town of Fuyun County in Altay Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region
    Photo credit: Xinhua

    From Friday to Sunday, multiple northern regions are expected to experience strong winds and sandstorms, said the China Meteorological Administration, while activating a Level-IV emergency response for major meteorological disasters related to strong winds and sandstorms.

    On Friday, the National Meteorological Center (NMC) issued yellow warnings for strong winds and sandstorms, along with a blue alert for a cold wave.

    Strong winds are expected in areas including Xinjiang, Inner Mongolia, Gansu, Ningxia, Qinghai, Shaanxi, as well as north China, the northeast, and the Shandong Peninsula, according to the NMC.

    Due to strong winds, the aforementioned regions and northern Henan are likely to witness blowing sand or floating dust, with some areas experiencing sandstorms or heavy sandstorms.

    China has a four-tier weather warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow, and blue. The emergency response system also has four tiers, with Level I being the most severe.

    World News China Natural disasters Wind Asia
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Автор
