Metallurgy accounts for more than 40% of Kazakhstan’s processing industry

Metallurgy remains the main driver of Kazakhstan’s processing industry, accounting for 40.1%.

To keep high paces of growth in metallurgy is an uneasy task. In 2024, the sector demonstrated an unprecedented 6.9%-growth in a ten-year period.

To date production capacities of enterprises have been loaded by 90-100%, which limits the possibility of increasing the output.

In the first half of 2025, the index of the physical volume of production rose by 0.1%.

A special road map was adopted to ensure intensive growth of the sector.

According to Vice Minister of Industry and Construction Olzhas Saparbekov, a number of goals set in the road map have already been achieved. Namely, restoration works have been completed at the Zhomart mine. The volumes of zinc concentrate supplies from the Kazzinc's Aktobe Copper Company have been increased. KAZ Minerals Group has delivered large quantities of copper concentrate to the domestic plants.

Serik Zhumangarin entrusted the Ministry of Industry and Construction together with the regional akimats to promptly solve all problematic issues with the heads of enterprises in order to achieve sustainable economic growth.

Today, on behalf of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov presented state awards to the workers of mining and metallurgical sectors ahead of the Metallurgists' Day, marked in Kazakhstan on third Sunday of July.