Meta unveils new Ray-Ban Display smart glasses with Neural Band

The glasses feature a display that activates only when needed and does not obstruct the wearer’s view. Each pair comes with the Neural Band, an electromyography-based wristband that reads muscle signals and translates them into commands, allowing users to control the glasses with subtle finger movements.

According to the company, the technology has been in development for several years and was tested with tens of thousands of participants. Meta also emphasized accessibility, noting that the Neural Band can be useful for people with limited mobility who cannot perform large movements.

The device’s functionality includes Meta AI prompts shown on the display, receiving messages and calls via WhatsApp, Messenger and Instagram, photo and video capture with zoom, turn-by-turn pedestrian navigation, real-time subtitles and translation, as well as music control through gestures.

The set is priced at 799 US dollars. Sales will begin on September 30, 2025, in the United States through Best Buy, LensCrafters, Sunglass Hut, and Ray-Ban stores, followed by Verizon. Expansion to Canada, France, Italy, and the UK is planned for 2026.

The glasses will be available in black and sand colors. The declared battery life is up to six hours of mixed use and up to 30 hours with the charging case.

Meta also announced that its wearable lineup is now divided into three categories: camera glasses (Ray-Ban and Oakley), display glasses (Ray-Ban Display), and AR prototypes (Orion). The company sees the new device as part of its vision for a future computing platform designed to transform how people interact with technology.

