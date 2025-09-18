Global sales of Apple’s new iPhone 17 Pro to begin on September 19

The company introduced the iPhone 17 lineup last week at its annual September event, which also featured the base iPhone 17 and the ultra-slim iPhone Air. The new iPhone 17 Pro comes with a supercharged A19 Pro chip, an 8x optical zoom camera, and a new Cosmic Orange color option.

The iPhone 17 Pro is priced from $1,099 with 256 GB of storage, while the larger iPhone 17 Pro Max starts at $1,199. Although the starting price is higher than last year’s iPhone 16 Pro ($999), Apple has doubled the base storage, so the 256 GB version costs the same as the equivalent iPhone 16 Pro. The move has helped ease concerns about potential price hikes linked to U.S. tariff policies.

The iPhone 17 Pro series will be available on September 19 in more than 63 countries and regions, including Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Japan, South Korea, Türkiye, the United Kingdom, the United States and Vietnam. Availability in an additional 22 countries will follow on September 26. In Kazakhstan, where Apple has no official store, sales are expected to rely on third-party resellers and may begin later than the global launch.