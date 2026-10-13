Meta unveils its most powerful AI models

The models are designed to handle complex tasks, sustain work on lengthy projects and retain relevant information across conversations.

“Today’s release builds on that work across pretraining and reinforcement learning, delivering our most capable models yet,” Meta said in its official announcement.

The company said the launch follows a 14-month overhaul of its AI operations. Both models were trained at its gigawatt-scale Prometheus data center.

Muse Wonder is available through Meta’s Model API and Muse Code. It will soon power the company’s Muse personal AI agent, with subscribers receiving access first.

The more powerful Muse Wonder Full is available exclusively through Muse Code’s Power Usage and Maximum Usage subscriptions. The new Maximum Usage plan offers 80 times the usage limit of the Everyday Usage plan.

According to Meta’s developer announcement, Muse Wonder costs $4 per million input tokens and $20 per million output tokens through the API.

The models support software development, multi-step planning, tool use and analysis of images, documents and video. Meta says they can debug code, make changes across large projects and recover from errors.

Their Active Memory feature retrieves relevant context from earlier conversations, while Active Focus helps them pursue difficult tasks and adapt when an approach fails. Meta also said the models were trained to handle private information carefully and resist malicious instructions.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Meta and Sierra are working with major technology companies to develop a new standard for how personal AIagents interact with businesses.