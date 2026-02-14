EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Meta receives patent for AI that could simulate users’ social media activity after death

    15:36, 14 February 2026

    Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, has been granted a patent for artificial intelligence technology that could simulate a user’s social media activity, including posting and “liking” content, even after the user’s death, a Qazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

    Meta receives patent for AI that could simulate users’ social media activity after death
    Photo credit: Anadolu

    The patent, granted in late December and first filed in 2023, outlines how a large language model could “simulate” a person’s behavior on a social networking platform.

    According to the patent document, “The language model may be used for simulating the user when the user is absent from the social networking system, for example, when the user takes a long break or if the user is deceased.”

    The technology would analyze “user-specific” data such as historical posts, comments, likes and other activity to learn patterns of behavior. Once trained, the AI system could automatically respond to content, interact with other users, and potentially simulate audio or video calls.

    In the patent, Meta states that prolonged inactivity affects other users’ experience. “The impact on the users is much more severe and permanent if that user is deceased and can never return to the social networking platform,” the document says. Despite this, a Meta spokesperson said that the company has “no plans to move forward with this example,” noting that obtaining a patent does not necessarily mean the technology will be developed or implemented.

    Earlier, Qazinform reported Meta acquired Chinese-founded artificial intelligence (AI) startup Manus.

    World News Meta AI Technology Social Media Artificial Intelligence
    Bizhanova Diana
    Diana Bizhanova
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All