Meta acquires Chinese-founded AI startup Manus

"We are excited to announce that Manus is joining Meta to bring a leading agent to billions of people and unlock opportunities for businesses across our products," Meta said in a statement.

Earlier this year, Manus, which was first established in China before moving to Singapore, unveiled its first general AI agent that is capable of doing intricate tasks, including data analysis, coding, and market research.

Eight months after establishment, the company reported a yearly average revenue of more than $100 million, with a revenue run rate of over $125 million.

According to a statement from Meta, the acquisition was made with the intention of boosting AI innovation for companies and incorporating cutting-edge automation into its consumer and business solutions, such as its Meta AI assistant.

"Manus is already serving the daily needs of millions of users and businesses worldwide ... We plan to scale this service to many more businesses," Meta stated.

Earlier, it was reported that Meta added less-personalized ad option for EU users.