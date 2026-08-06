Meta launches AI coding agent to take on OpenAI and Anthropic rivals

The new tools entered public beta on Aug. 6, with Meta saying developers worldwide can now access Muse Code and the Muse Spark 1.2 model through its expanded public preview.

According to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Muse Code is a terminal-based coding agent designed to handle complete software engineering tasks across large code repositories. It can plan changes, write code, test the results, and manage long-running development projects.

One of its main features is the ability to launch multiple background AI agents that work on different parts of the same project at the same time. Each agent operates in its own isolated workspace, allowing several coding tasks to run in parallel without affecting the developer's original files. Meta said internal testing included building six separate game features simultaneously.

Muse Code runs specialized background agents that stay active your whole session, so they build up context over time instead of starting from scratch on every task.

When a job is big enough, it fans out to separate sub-agents working in parallel in isolated worktrees. Your… pic.twitter.com/qGLU8d7Moo — Mark Zuckerberg (@finkd) August 5, 2026

The company also highlighted an event logging system that records every model request, tool action, and code edit before execution. If a session is interrupted, Muse Code can resume work from the recorded progress without requiring users to start over.

Meta said Muse Spark 1.2 has been optimized for software development tasks such as debugging, large code changes, and working across entire projects. The model can process up to one million tokens of context, allowing it to analyze thousands of files in a single session.

Muse Code is available through a free contributor tier with token-based usage limits, while a paid version is offered through Meta's Model API. Meta also said it is beginning to accept requests for zero data retention for customers that require it.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that 26 Meta employees filed a lawsuit accusing the tech giant of using AI to select workers for mass layoffs.