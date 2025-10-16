Meta commits $1.5bln to new AI Data Center in Texas

This major infrastructure project is part of the company’s broader strategy to expand its AI capabilities and support the growing demands of its digital ecosystem.

The El Paso facility will be designed with sustainability at its core, meaning the center will operate exclusively on renewable energy and incorporate advanced water recycling technologies to minimize its environmental footprint.

The investment aligns with Meta’s long-term vision to enhance the performance of its AI-driven platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, and its evolving metaverse initiatives. As AI model training and immersive digital experiences require increasingly robust computer power, Meta is accelerating the development of data centers across the US to meet these needs.

