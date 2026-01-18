Met service issues warnings across Kazakhstan for Sunday

The Ulytau region will experience northeasterly and easterly winds with gusts reaching 15-20 meters per second in the northern, southern, and central areas.

Severe frost is forecast for the Karaganda region tonight, with temperatures dropping to –35°C in the western and eastern sectors.

The Turkistan region will see heavy snow and icy conditions in mountainous areas this morning. Fog is expected in the western, northern, and southern parts of the region, as well as in the mountains. In addition, northeasterly winds in mountainous zones may strengthen to 15–20 m/s.

In Shymkent, patchy fog and icy road conditions are expected.

In the Zhambyl region, the western, southern, and mountainous areas will see snow, low-drifting snow, and occasional fog and black ice. Northeasterly winds will gust to 15-20 m/s in the southwestern, northeastern, and mountainous parts of the region.

Patches of fog and black ice are predicted for the northern and southern parts of the Atyrau region.

The Mangystau region will face blowing snow in the west and south, while fog is expected in the central districts. Easterly winds in the western and southern areas of the region will gust up to 15-20 m/s.

The Akmola region is expected to experience blowing snow in the northwest during the day. Winds will shift from southeast to southwest, with gusts of 15-20 m/s in the western and northern areas.

Patchy fog is forecast for the northern and eastern parts of the East Kazakhstan region.

In the Abai region, there will be strong winds shifting from the northeast to the southeast.

In the Zhetysu region, fog and icy conditions are expected in mountainous areas, while easterly winds in the east of the region will reach gusts of 15-20 m/s.

The North Kazakhstan region will see snow and blowing snow in its western and northern parts during the day.

The Kyzylorda region is set to face strong winds with gusts reaching 15-20 m/s.

As Qazinform News Agency reported earlier, an East Kazakhstan village recorded bone-chilling -53°C.