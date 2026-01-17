EN
    East Kazakhstan village records bone-chilling -53°C

    14:58, 17 January 2026

    A temperature of -53°C (-63°F) was recorded in the village of Parygino, the Altay District of the East Kazakhstan region, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Photo credit: Mukhtor Kholdorbekov/Qazinform

    On January 15, the thermometer in Parygino dropped to –45°C(-49°F), and by the morning of January 16, it reached –53°C (-63°F).

    By midday, the temperature rose slightly to –48°C(-54°F). Gani Tolekov, the Akim (head) of the rural district, noted that residents are well-prepared for such extreme conditions.

    "Social and vital infrastructure facilities are operating as usual. No disruptions or malfunctions have been reported," confirmed Renat Kurmambayev, the Akim of the Altay district.

    Qazinform previously reported that a severe frost grips Kazakhstan's east on Jan 17.

    Weather in Kazakhstan East Kazakhstan region Regions Akimat
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Автор
