East Kazakhstan village records bone-chilling -53°C

On January 15, the thermometer in Parygino dropped to –45°C(-49°F), and by the morning of January 16, it reached –53°C (-63°F).

By midday, the temperature rose slightly to –48°C(-54°F). Gani Tolekov, the Akim (head) of the rural district, noted that residents are well-prepared for such extreme conditions.

"Social and vital infrastructure facilities are operating as usual. No disruptions or malfunctions have been reported," confirmed Renat Kurmambayev, the Akim of the Altay district.

