Met Office warns of foggy, black ice in Kazakhstan on Thursday
00:19, 19 March 2026
A vast high-pressure system will maintain dry weather in most of Kazakhstan on March 19, Qazinform News Agency has learned from Kazhydromet Weather Service.
However, atmospheric fronts will bring rain and thunderstorms to the south and southeast of the country. The north and east will see light precipitation (rain and snow).
Patchy fog is forecast across the country.
Icy road conditions are expected in the northern, eastern, and central regions. Furthermore, the winds will be gusty in the north, south, and southeast.
Earlier, Qazinform reported that Kazakhstan is expected to experience a warm and rainy spring.