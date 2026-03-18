What the weather will be like in Kazakhstan in March and April

According to the met service, by late March temperatures in the west will rise from 5°C to +10°C at night, and from +5°C to +22°C during the day.

In the north, center, and east, nighttime temperatures will range from -13°C to +8°C, and from +5°C and +13°C in the daytime.

Southern and southwestern regions may see nighttime temperatures up to +13°C and daytime temperatures reaching +25°C, while southernmost regions will see the mercury surging to +27°C.

Rainfall is expected between March 22-24 in parts of the west, north, east, south, and southeast.

In April, average air temperatures are projected to be about 1°C above normal across most of Kazakhstan. They will remain within seasonal norms in East Kazakhstan, southeastern Abai region, as well as mountainous and foothill areas of the south and southeast

Precipitation in April will generally be near normal, but above-normal levels are expected in West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Mangystau regions, west of Aktobe region, parts of Turkistan, Zhambyl, Almaty, Zhetysu, East Kazakhstan regions, and southeast of Abai region