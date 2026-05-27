Thunderstorm to push across parts of England amid record-breaking heat

The warning is in effect from 3:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Tuesday and covers the East Midlands, East of England, parts of London and South East England, the South West, and sections of North West England.

Forecasters warned that isolated but severe thunderstorms could cause travel disruptions, flooding, lightning strikes, hail, and strong winds in some areas. There is also a possibility of power outages and damage to homes and businesses in areas hit by the storms.

According to the Met Office, the warning has a low likelihood but a medium impact rating, meaning that while storms may remain isolated, any affected areas could face significant disruption. Authorities advised residents to stay updated on local forecasts and prepare for rapidly changing weather conditions.

Showers and thunderstorms continue to push eastwards with a thunderstorm warning valid until 22:00



Warning details here 👉https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs



Latest radar here 👇 pic.twitter.com/ZQzLKSosvg — Met Office (@metoffice) May 26, 2026

The extreme heat has already prompted amber heat-health alerts across much of England, with officials warning of increased health risks and strain on infrastructure amid the unusually hot conditions.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the UK had recorded its hottest spring day as a heatwave swept across the country. Weather data showed temperatures reaching 34.8°C in London’s Kew Gardens, potentially making it the warmest officially recorded May on record.