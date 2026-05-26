UK records hottest spring day as heatwave sweeps across the country

According to the Met Office, preliminary weather data showed temperatures reaching 34.8°C in London’s Kew Gardens, potentially making it the warmest officially recorded spring day in the UK. The reading surpassed previous seasonal highs and marked an unusually intense heat spell for May.

Bank holiday Monday was a record breaking day



🌡️ Hottest UK day in May on record - 34.8°C at Kew Gardens



🌡️ Highest daily UK minimum temperature on record for May - 19.4°C at Kenley Airfield



🌡️ Hottest day in May on record for Wales - 32.2°C at Hawarden



🌡️ Hottest UK Bank… pic.twitter.com/fU03BpMg7Z — Met Office (@metoffice) May 25, 2026

Weather experts said the conditions were driven by a persistent area of high pressure drawing very warm air into the region. The heat has affected much of Britain, with several areas experiencing temperatures more commonly associated with midsummer.

Officials have urged the public to take precautions as the extreme temperatures continue, particularly vulnerable groups such as elderly people, children, and individuals with health conditions. Health agencies warned that prolonged exposure to heat could increase the risk of dehydration and heat-related illnesses.

The dry, hot weather has also heightened concerns over wildfires and put additional pressure on transportation and public services in some parts of the country.

Forecasters expect the unusually warm conditions to persist for a short period before cooler weather gradually returns later in the week. Meteorologists also noted that climate change is contributing to more frequent and intense heat events across the UK.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that 2025 ranked as the third-warmest year globally since records began, according to the European Union’s Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) and the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), underscoring a continued trend of rising global temperatures and persistent climate extremes.