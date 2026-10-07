Messi signs off from Argentina with memorable finale

The farewell match for the 39-year-old was played at the Monumental Stadium in Buenos Aires. All three goals came after halftime.

In the 48th minute, Messi delivered a corner that Nicolás Otamendi headed in to open the scoring. Thirteen minutes later, the Argentina captain provided another assist, setting up Nico Paz to make it 2-0.

In the 71st minute, Messi scored himself, converting a penalty to seal the 3-0 victory.

The match against Benin was Messi’s 208th appearance for Argentina. He scored 126 goals for the national team and finished his international career as Argentina’s record holder for appearances and goals.

The Argentine spent 21 years with the national team. During that time, Messi won the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the Copa América twice (2021 and 2024), and the 2022 Finalissima.

Messi announced his decision to retire from international football on August 31.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Cristiano Ronaldo had announced his decision to leave the Portugal national team camp.