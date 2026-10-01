Ronaldo leaves Portugal camp after talks with federation president

Ronaldo announced the decision on his Instagram page.

“Following the national team head coach’s press conference and a conversation with the president of the Portuguese Football Federation, I decided to leave the national team camp,” Ronaldo wrote.

Ronaldo said he would reveal the reasons behind his decision at a later date, promising to explain what led him to leave the national team, to which he said he had always given his all.

He concluded by wishing Portugal and all of his teammates the best of luck.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that BYD and Manchester City had extended their partnership for the 2026/27 season.