Argentina edges Cabo Verde in extra-time thriller

Argentina goals were hit by Messi (29’), Lisandro Martínez (92’), Borges (own goal, 111’).

Cabo Verde goals were hit by Duarte (59’), Lopes Cabral (103’).

The match ended with a score of Argentina 3–2 Cabo Verde (AET).

Messi’s opener marked his 20th World Cup goal, keeping him ahead in the Golden Boot race.

Duarte equalized in the second half; Lopes Cabral produced a stunning strike in extra time to level again.

At a d decisive moment a Messi corner forced an own goal from Borges, sealing Argentina’s passage.

Argentina advances to face Egypt in the Round of 16.

Earlier, Spain set up Portugal clash as Ronaldo ends knockout drought.