Messi donates €80,000 to support wildfire recovery in Spain

The donation was announced by Community of Madrid President Isabel Díaz Ayuso.

In a social media post, Díaz Ayuso said the funds would support the reconstruction of Sierra Oeste de Madrid region and expressed her appreciation for the Argentine forward’s generosity.

She also said that the people of Madrid would be delighted to welcome Messi to Spain and applaud him in recognition of his charitable gesture.

Leo Messi ha donado 80.000€ para la #reconstrucción de la Sierra Oeste de Madrid.



Quiero darle las gracias y decirle que los madrileños esperamos recibirle pronto para darle el aplauso que se merece. 🙌🏼 — Isabel Díaz Ayuso (@IdiazAyuso) August 4, 2026

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Spain had reclaimed the top spot in the FIFA Men’s World Ranking after winning the 2026 World Cup by defeating Argentina in the final.