EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World

    Messi donates €80,000 to support wildfire recovery in Spain

    23:48, 5 August 2026

    Argentine football star Lionel Messi has donated €80,000 to support recovery efforts in the Sierra Oeste de Madrid region following devastating wildfires, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing Informsports.kz.

    Messi World Cup 2026
    Photo credit: @leomessi/Instagram

    The donation was announced by Community of Madrid President Isabel Díaz Ayuso.

    In a social media post, Díaz Ayuso said the funds would support the reconstruction of Sierra Oeste de Madrid region and expressed her appreciation for the Argentine forward’s generosity.

    She also said that the people of Madrid would be delighted to welcome Messi to Spain and applaud him in recognition of his charitable gesture.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Spain had reclaimed the top spot in the FIFA Men’s World Ranking after winning the 2026 World Cup by defeating Argentina in the final.

    Spain Wildfires Football Celebrities Charity Argentina World News
    Meruyert
    Meruyert Pernekulova
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All