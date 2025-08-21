Merke State Nature Park opens in Kazakhstan’s Zhambyl region

The new Regional State Nature Park Merke was created in Zhambyl region. The Government of Kazakhstan adopted the corresponding resolution. The park covers 86,632 hectares.

The Merke State Nature Park is home to rare animals included in the Red Book of Kazakhstan, including snow leopard, argali, Indian porcupine and Turkestan lynx.

Photo credit: Kazakh Forestry Committee

The park was created as a result of many years of joint work by government agencies, scientific institutions, local communities and international partners, including the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

Photo credit: Kazakh Forestry Committee

According to chairman of the Forestry and Wildlife Committee Daniyar Turgambayev, the regional park is an important step towards efficient natural resources management and preserving ecosystems. It reveals opportunities for the development of ecotourism, ecological education and broad public involvement in sustainable nature management. In the future, it is planned to develop its infrastructure, create new jobs and implement scientific and educational programs.

To note, a rare red-listed plant has been discovered in the Ustyurt State Nature Reserve in Kazakhstan.